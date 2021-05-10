Just weeks after losing former JUCO All-American Chris Duarte to the NBA Draft, Oregon head coach Dana Altman went back to the JUCO well, collecting a commitment from fellow NJCAA All-American Rivaldo Soares.
The South Plains College sophomore took to his personal social media accounts early Monday afternoon to announce his verbal commitment to the Ducks. He committed to Oregon over finalists DePaul, Oklahoma State, St. John's, San Diego State, and Florida.
In 20 games this season, the 6-foot-6 wing averaged 15.2 points, 6.8 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game, shooting just over 45% from the field and 34.5% from deep. Soares helped lead South Plains to the National JUCO Tournament.
At South Plains, Soares showcased the ability to hit tough, off-the-dribble three-pointers. His skill-set fills a hole on the wing for Altman’s squad. The commitment comes in the wake of a commitment from transfer De’Vion Harmon is an offseason otherwise filled with departures.
Soares should see immediate time on the wing and a potential starting role, filling the void of soon-to-be NBA draftee Chris Duarte.