2020.01.08.EMG.MAS.WLAX.UO.Versus.LibertyU-8.jpg

Ducks goalkeeper, Alle Dunbar (45), throws a caught goal attempt to her teammates. Oregon Ducks Womens lacrosse bests the Liberty Flames, 20-12. (Madelyn Stellingwerf/Emerald)

The Oregon lacrosse team dropped its first game of the season in Jacksonville, Florida on Friday by a score of 17-10.

Sophomore Shonly Wallace recorded a hat trick for the second time in as many games for the Ducks, but the Dolphins’ 10-2 run over 33 minutes in a critical portion of the game proved to be the difference in Jacksonville’s first win of the new season.

The home team outshot Oregon by 12, 40-28, and edged the Ducks 17-12 in draw controls. 

While trailing for much of the game, Oregon did mount an unsuccessful-yet-encouraging late rally, outscoring JU 4-2 over the final 10 minutes, but the hole was already dug too deep. 

Oregon will conclude its quick two-game stretch in the Sunshine State on Sunday at 9 a.m. PT against Stetson.

Tags

Brady Lim is a sports reporter, currently covering the beat for Ducks football and the Eugene Emeralds. Brady is originally from San Diego, California and is a senior at the University of Oregon.