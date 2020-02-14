The Oregon lacrosse team dropped its first game of the season in Jacksonville, Florida on Friday by a score of 17-10.
Sophomore Shonly Wallace recorded a hat trick for the second time in as many games for the Ducks, but the Dolphins’ 10-2 run over 33 minutes in a critical portion of the game proved to be the difference in Jacksonville’s first win of the new season.
The home team outshot Oregon by 12, 40-28, and edged the Ducks 17-12 in draw controls.
While trailing for much of the game, Oregon did mount an unsuccessful-yet-encouraging late rally, outscoring JU 4-2 over the final 10 minutes, but the hole was already dug too deep.
Oregon will conclude its quick two-game stretch in the Sunshine State on Sunday at 9 a.m. PT against Stetson.