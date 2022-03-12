The Oregon Ducks 2022 indoor track and field season came to a close on Saturday, but not before Emmanuel Ihemeje repeated his triple jump crown.

“It’s almost like we always know the formula, and we’re not going to change it,” Ihemeje said.

Ihemeje posted a collegiate leading measurement of 16.83m to take the men’s triple jump championship at the NCAA Indoor Championships.

The men’s team capped off their season with a 10th place finish, while the women’s team took 11th. The Texas Longhorns men’s team took first place with 47 total points, and the Florida Gators won on the women’s side with 68 points.

Failing to qualify: Defending 60m champion Micah Williams made a costly error when he false started in the prelims on Friday and was disqualified from Saturday’s final. Another defending 60m champion, Kemba Nelson didn’t advance to the women’s 60m final after posting a 7.21, just .03 shy of qualifying.

In her championship debut, Jadyn Mays came in third in the women’s 60m final. She clocked in at 7.11 in the final after posting a personal best 7.09 in the prelims. Mays earned All-America honors with her third place finish.

Max Vollmer celebrated his 24th birthday with a fifth place finish in the men’s heptathlon. His 5,969 points marks his lifetime best and moves him to No. 2 all-time in Oregon’s history.

Reed Brown finished his senior indoor season with a third place finish in the men’s mile. Third is Brown’s career best and it came in his final race where he crossed the line at 4:07.64. The top-six finishers of the final were separated by a quarter of a second.

"It's nice to get that feeling back again after being down and out for a while," Brown said after his performance.

Luis Peralta secured a spot on the All-American First Team after placing seventh in the men’s 800m in 1:53.32.

The women’s distance medley relay team moved to fourth in school history when they snagged third place with a season best of 10:55.52.

As the indoor track and field season came to an end, the Ducks look to make their mark at the first outdoor meet of the year up the road in Corvallis at the Pacific Northwest Invitational on March 19.