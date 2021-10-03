The Ducks saw their monumental unbeaten streak come to an end on Sunday as they lost to Stanford at Cagan Stadium, 2-0.
The Oregon unbeaten streak ended at 10, which is the second longest streak the Ducks have had to start a season. The Ducks' record fell to 6-1-4 while Stanford improved to 8-3-0.
Oregon entered the matchup after a commanding 2-0 victory over California, and Stanford hoped to rebound following a shocking 2-1 defeat to Oregon State. The Cardinal cleaned up play significantly against Oregon, and their offense was the key to their success.
Stanford started out the game incredibly strong, but despite numerous chances, was unable to find the back of the net in the first half. Stanford ended the half with nine shots to Oregon’s two. The Ducks were unable to put a shot on target in the first half.
Stanford found its breakthrough in the 50th minute. Defender Naomi Girma fired a shot off an attempted set piece clearance by Oregon, which was launched into the right side netting of the goal to put Stanford up 1-0.
Oregon responded with a couple chances of its own. Ally Cook cut through the Stanford defense in the 60th minute but failed to beat defender Paige Rubinsetin to the ball.
Stanford doubled their lead in the 66th minute when Maya Doms scored a missile off a fantastic volley. It was her seventh goal of the season, and proved to be the difference Sunday.
The Ducks kept fighting and found their opportunity in the 75th minute when Ally Cook made a fantastic first touch to get around Naomi Girma and scored her sixth goal for Oregon this season, launching the Ducks right back into the game.
Stanford didn’t drop back and defend to preserve their one goal lead. The Cardinal kept their foot on the gas and searched for a third rather than sitting back. As a result, they commanded the last 15 minutes of the game, and the Ducks struggled to find opportunities after their first goal. In the closing seconds, Kess Elmore was beaten to a cross by goalkeeper Katie Meyer to secure their 2-1 win.
Despite a tough loss, Oregon has proved they can compete with anyone in the Pac-12. This tough road trip for Oregon saw them face two top home teams in the country. Stanford is 85-5-8 at home and UCLA hadn’t ever tied Oregon at home, so finishing 1-1-1 on a road trip that involves the No. 3 and No. 7 teams in the country is still a historically strong start for this Oregon team.
The Ducks will return back to Papé Field this week as they take on the Arizona Wildcats on Thursday and the Arizona State Sun Devils on Sunday.