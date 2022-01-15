The Oregon men’s tennis team started the season with a bang against the Boise State Broncos on Saturday as they swept the matchup 7-0.
To begin the onslaught, Oregon’s top-ranked duo of Joshua Charlton and Quinn Vandecasteele won comfortably against the Broncos’ No. 1 doubles team, 6-2.
The other pairings for the Ducks cruised through as well. Jesper Klov-Nilsson and Ivailo Keremedchiev were able to sneak out with the win, 6-4, while Luke Vandecasteele and freshman Youssef Kadiri won 6-3.
As the teams moved on to the next phase of the match, it was clear the Ducks held the advantage in singles play.
Charlton sealed his victory (6-1, 6-2) against Boise State’s Simon Arca Costas with a slice to the corner of the court that he was unable to return.
Though some of the Ducks won handily in their singles matches, others battled to the end against the Broncos.
One of those was a highly contested clash between the Ducks’ Luke Vandecasteele and the Broncos’ James Van Herzeele. It went to a deuce where Vandecasteele was able to come out on top 6-4, 3-6, 1-0.
The Ducks led the Broncos 3-0 and needed just one more singles victory from any of their remaining players to clinch the team win.
Klov-Nilsson clinched the victory with a singles win against Michael Bott.
The Ducks look to continue their hot start at 5:00 p.m. against Weber State in the second leg of the doubleheader.