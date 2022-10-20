When it comes to uniforms, Oregon football is known for having some of the best in the game. Every jersey is unique, and the flashy designs tell a story. When the athletes step on the field, they are displaying pride in representing Oregon. The next uniforms the team will wear hold a special place in the heart of the community.

For Saturday’s game against UCLA, the Ducks will wear a new version of their uniforms supporting breast cancer awareness. The design will feature black jerseys with pink numerals and a black helmet with pink wings. The material is designed around toughness, representing the resiliency of breast cancer survivors.

The program’s dedication to an important cause does not go unnoticed by Oregon students. Oregon undergraduate James Townsend thinks the team using their reputation to support a certain cause “is huge.”

“Not a lot of schools have special uniforms,” Townsend said. “I think definitely our association with Nike helps out with it, but it’s really cool they’re able to make a whole uniform for a specific issue like that.”

For other students, the significance of the uniforms is more personal. Senior Kendyl Beam said, “My family has personally been affected by cancer, and I grew up around Oregon football, so it’s really special for me to see my team support such an important and close-to-home cause.”

The team first wore an iteration of the uniforms in 2013. The team’s pink helmets were auctioned off to help raise more than $200,000 for the Kay Yow Cancer Fund. The Ducks donned another pink design in 2014. Saturday will be the first game in eight years that the program will use its uniforms to promote awareness of breast cancer.

Members of the current team expressed their excitement to see the uniforms make their return. Like Beam, the uniform’s message has a personal meaning to some of the team. Oregon head coach Dan Lanning discussed what it means to him.

“This one kind of has a special place for me from a cancer standpoint just because my wife’s a cancer survivor,” Lanning said. “I think it’s really always special when you have a stage and you can do it for a special cause.”

Saturday’s game has huge implications. Oregon and UCLA are both in the running to reach the Pac-12 championship game. In the AP Poll, Oregon sits at No. 10 and UCLA at No. 9. The national exposure will provide an opportunity for the uniform’s message to reach a wider audience.

Oregon student Connor Stagner sees the game as an opportunity for the community to show support. “Bringing all the stuff to the Duck Store to have all the students involved too, like all the pink shirts. I’m sure everyone is going to be decked out in pink just to show everyone here cares,” Stagner said. “It’s going to be awesome to see.”

The impact of the uniforms will go beyond the final whistle. Oregon is partnering with Fanatics to auction off 20 helmets from the game. Proceeds from the sales will support breast cancer research at the OHSU Knight Cancer Institute. The auction is now open and will close at 9 a.m. on Oct. 24.