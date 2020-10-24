University of Oregon Athletic Communications announced in a press release Saturday evening that five football players have tested positive for COVID-19. These are the first positive tests since the program began daily testing in September.
Head coach Mario Cristobal told the media that the individuals are asymptomatic, in isolation and working with the local medical staff.
“The scrimmage was canceled,” Cristobal said. “Tomorrow we are testing the entire team again and following up with PCR tests for the other guys that tested positive.”
The university has reported the positive cases to health authorities and contact tracing is in progress.
It is unclear as to when the group of players will be back in action and participating in group practices. The program is scheduled to kick-off their season against Stanford on Nov. 7 at Autzen Stadium.