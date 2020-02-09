The No. 3 Oregon Ducks walked off the court to a thunderous applause in Matthew Knight Arena on Sunday after securing their second victory of the weekend against a top-20 team.
They kicked off the weekend with an 85-52 win over No. 12 Arizona on Friday night.
Sabrina Ionescu recorded her 24th career triple-double with 15 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists. Her record-breaking performance was also personal on Friday night, the total matching the uniform number of former Lakers star Kobe Bryant, a close personal friend of Ionescu’s who passed in a tragic helicopter accident on Jan. 26.
Ruthy Hebard finished with 22 points on 10-13 shooting and Satou Sabally contributed a near-triple-double, finishing with 17 points, 11 rebounds and six assists. Taylor Chavez stood out, finishing with 17 points, 11 rebounds and six assists.
In a 79-48 victory over No. 19 Arizona State, the Ducks played in front of a sold out crowd of 12,364 on Sunday, marking the fifth sellout in Oregon women’s basketball history, and the arena was electric.
Sabrina Ionescu led the Ducks to the lopsided victory, marking their 10th straight victory and bringing home some revenge after the Sun Devils handed the Ducks their only Pac-12 loss this season on Jan. 10.
Ionescu erupted for 19 points, seven rebounds and five assists. Ionescu was followed by Erin Boley with 14 points, shooting 4-6 from the 3-point line.
Freshman Jazz Shelley made her presence known on the court. The Australian native contributed 14 points and shot 4-4 from the 3-point line and 5-5 from inside the arc.
After a historic weekend at home, the Ducks will hit the road for four straight games, beginning next weekend in Los Angeles where they will take on No. 10 UCLA and USC.