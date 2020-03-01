After dropping their last two games, Oregon softball ended the OSU/Tulsa Invitational Sunday morning with a 2-0 victory against Illinois-Chicago.
At the top of the fourth, Allee Bunker picked up her 11th hit of the weekend with a one-out single, but the Ducks could not cash her into home while the game stayed scoreless at the midway point.
Samaria Diaz started on the mound for Oregon and rolled throughout the first half of play when she retired her first ten of 11 hitters. The right-handed pitcher ended the game with a shutout with seven total strikeouts to keep the Flames off the board the entire game.
Freshman infielder Ariel Carlson’s two-hit single at the top of the sixth inning put the Ducks on the scoreboard for the first and only time of the game, bringing in Haley Cruse and Terra McGowan into home.
Overall, the Ducks went 3-2 on their final non-conference trip of the season, but still finished strong after two hard fought battles in losses against Louisville and No.15 Oklahoma State.
Next up for the team is a tournament at home next weekend where they will host Seattle, Loyola Marymount and Portland State. They will kick off the tournament with a doubleheader on Saturday against Seattle and Loyola Marymount.
