After an impressive few days of golf, Oregon men’s golf finished seventh at the Western Intercollegiate Tournament, a yearly tournament to mark the end of the season held in Santa Cruz, CA.
Yuki Mariyama led the way for the Ducks in the first round on April 12th, shooting an even 70, and tying for 12th overall. Mariyama had five straight rounds of par or better in the first round.
Other notable first-round performances came from Tom Gueant, who shot 1-over 71, and both Craig Ronne and Nate Stember who shot 3-over 73. Oregon finished the first day ranked seventh amongst all competitors while shooting 12-over 362.
An impressive round two from Gueant and Stember allowed the Ducks to creep closer to the top five. Gueant shot an even 70 giving him a total of 1-over 141 through two days, tying for 11th overall.
Stember shot a smooth 1-under 69 improving his total to 2-over 142, placing him just two spots behind Gueant at 13th.
Contributions from Mariyama and Owen Avrit also helped propel the Ducks on day two. Mariyama shot 4-over, which ranked him tied for 25th, while Avrit cracked even, improving his total to 5-over 145 and ranking him tied for 33rd.
After two days of the tournament, the Ducks were in sixth place out of the 14 competitors.
The Ducks cooled down on day three, but were still able to hold strong positioning. Gueant shot a 5-over, taking him down to 23rd place. Stember, Moriyama and Avrit shot a 5-over, 3-over and 2-over, respectively, moving their total to 7-over 217 on the weekend. This ranked them tied for 26th in the tournament.
A stellar performance from Craig Ronne on day three covered up poorer performances in other places. Ronne, who found himself hovering around 40th place all tournament, shot a 2-over in the final round to move up to tied for 34th. With that final round, five of the Ducks’ six golfers finished in the top 35.
The Pepperdine Waves won the tournament, shooting 4-under.
With an impressive showcase to end the season, the Ducks now look ahead to the Pac-12 Championships. Day one will be held on April 26 in Santa Rosa, CA.