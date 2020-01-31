The Oregon Ducks women’s tennis team fell to LMU, 6-1, on Friday in Los Angeles, failing to come back after an early deficit.
Julia Eshet and Lilian Mould both won in doubles play, winning 6-3, but LMU won the other two matches.
After a slow start in doubles, Oregon continued to struggle in singles play as LMU claimed the next four points and victory. Uxia Martinez Moral won her singles match (6-1,6-4) giving the Ducks their only point of the day.
Up next the Ducks face UC Riverside in Los Angeles on Sunday.