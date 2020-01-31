2019.03.08.EMG.CJC.WTEN.UO.vs.CAL-1.jpg

A Ducks player signals to her partner in a doubles match. Oregon Ducks women's tennis takes on University of California at the Student Tennis Center in Eugene, Ore. on March 8, 2019. (Connor Cox/Emerald)

The Oregon Ducks women’s tennis team fell to LMU, 6-1, on Friday in Los Angeles, failing to come back after an early deficit. 

Julia Eshet and Lilian Mould both won in doubles play, winning 6-3, but LMU won the other two matches.

After a slow start in doubles, Oregon continued to struggle in singles play as LMU claimed the next four points and  victory. Uxia Martinez Moral won her singles match (6-1,6-4) giving the Ducks their only point of the day. 

Up next the Ducks face UC Riverside in Los Angeles on Sunday. 

Tags