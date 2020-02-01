2019.4.17.emg.mfk.WTEN.uo.vs.Portland-7.jpg

Oregon Ducks women’s Tennis faces Portland at the Oregon Student Tennis Center outdoor courts in Eugene, Ore. on April 17, 2019 for their last home game of the season. (Maddie Knight/Emerald)

The Oregon Ducks women’s tennis team fell to LMU, 6-1, on Friday in Los Angeles, failing to come back after an early deficit. 

Julia Eshet and Lilian Mould both won in doubles play, winning 6-3, but LMU won the other two matches.

After a slow start in doubles, Oregon continued to struggle in singles play as LMU claimed the next four points and a victory. Uxia Martinez Moral won her singles match (6-1, 6-4) giving the Ducks their only point of the day. 

Up next, the Ducks face UC Riverside in Los Angeles on Sunday.

