The Ducks fell short in Denver on Friday afternoon, losing to the Pioneers, 21-7, after an early deficit.
Oregon scored the first goal of the game, but Denver responded with an 8-0 run that decided the rest of the match. Freshman Hanna Hilcoff earned 10 of 14 draw controls for the Ducks to tie the program record.
Jamie Level scored in the first two minutes to put the first point on the board, but Denver tallied the next eight, denying Oregon a comeback. Sophomore Shonly Wallace scored her 12th goal of the season sparking a 3-0 Oregon run, with the next two goals coming from Hilcoff.
Following the Ducks’ 3-0 run, the Pioneers pulled away with a 7-1 run heading into halftime with a 10-point lead, 15-5.
Claire Domshick scored her first goal of the season in the second half and Hilcoff scored another, securing her third hat trick of the season.
In the second half, the Pioneers out-shot Oregon 18-8, securing the match victory, 21-7.
Up next, Oregon hosts UC Davis on Sunday.