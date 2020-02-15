The Ducks dominated early on with doubles victories, but ultimately fell to California State University, Northridge on Saturday.
Julia Eshet and Lillian Mould recorded their fourth victory this season with a 6-1 victory over CSUN’s Ekatarina Repina and Jacquie Tan. Uxia Martinez Moral and Myah Petchey also secured their fourth win this spring, matched up against CSUN’s Emma Roenholt and Lisa-Marie Wurst.
CSUN came back in singles play, earning the first two singles points to take the match lead.
Oregon’s Petchey and Eshet took the lead back for the Ducks. Petchey finished with a 6-3, 6-2 victory over Emma Roenholt and Eshet finished with a 6-4, 7-5 win over Ana Fraile Toboso.
The Ducks led 3-2, but CSUN fought back and won the final singles match, securing the match victory, 4-3.