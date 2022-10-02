Sunday saw a clash of cardinal and green as the Oregon Ducks continued their Pac-12 run, falling 4-0 to the No. 20 University of Southern California Trojans at Papé Field. The Trojans are the third consecutive ranked opponent Oregon has faced.

“They were better than us,” Coach Graeme Abel said. “They out worked us for the first and second goal. If we work together we have a chance, if we don’t, well that’s what happens.”

The Ducks faced the Trojans without captain Leah Freeman, who is serving a one-game suspension after a red card against UCLA on Thursday. Freshman Julia Richards made her Duck debut, stepping in for the missing Pac-12 keeper of the week.

“Awesome,” Abel said of Richards' performance. “To make a debut against that kind of team. She made good saves. She’s not at fault for any of the goals. She did really well making her full debut.”

The scoreline didn’t show the effort of Richards’ athleticism and heads-up play. She had 12 saves on 26 USC shots.

Oregon held its defensive shape but failed to apply pressure, allowing the Trojans to pass, dribble and run freely in the Ducks’ defensive third.

The lack of pressure gave USC’s Alliyah Farmer space to run through the Duck box and earn a penalty kick in the tenth minute. Farmer fell to the turf after a light challenge from Trinity Morales.

Croix Bethune converted the penalty, burying the ball in the bottom left corner of Richards goal. Bethune gave USC an early 1-0 lead.

USC’s second goal came in the 34th minute. A perfectly lofted pass into the Duck danger area from Simi Awujo found the head of Farmer. Farmer helped the ball past Richards, trickling into the bottom corner of the goal.

Bethune scored a first half brace, putting USC up by three. She found the back of the net again in the 38th minute, taking advantage of a few Ducks stopping play for a presumed penalty.

There was a terrible sight for the injured Ducks as the season’s lead goal scorer, freshman standout Anjanae Respass, was helped off the field by trainers in the 23rd minute with an apparent left leg injury.

The Trojans continued to find holes in the Ducks’ defense in the second half. A 57th-minute pass from Bethune fell to the foot of Kayla Colbert, whose first touch chipped over Richards giving the four goal lead to USC.

In the second half, Oregon’s offensive efforts were smothered by a sturdy Trojan defense. USC was content passing the ball amongst themselves and draining the Duck attack.

Conference play continues on Thursday at 5:30 p.m. as the Ducks travel to Salt Lake City, Utah to face the Utah Utes.