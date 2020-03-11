Oregon names Derek Radley as new women’s golf coach

The No. 15 Oregon women’s golf team shot its best round of the week on the final day of the Wildcat Invitation in Tucson, Arizona, at 2-under par. Beside the Ducks was New Mexico State, which stood in second place at the end of Day 1, and both teams ended the two-day tournament at 4-over. Host school Arizona separated itself from the pack in the early rounds, finishing in first place at 18-under. 

Their second-place tie secures their sixth top-five finish out of seven tournaments so far this season. 

Sofie Kibsgaard Nielson stepped up her game in Tuesday’s final round, shooting a 3-under 69 after firing a 1-over after Day 1. Amy Matsuoka and Alexis Phadungmartvorakul both ended behind Kibsgaard Nielson two strokes behind at 1-under. 

The freshman Nielson had herself a day, shooting 3-under the front nine and an even par on the back end to secure her seventh top-20 finish in her first collegiate year. Matsuoka shot even on the first nine holes and ended her day with a bogey to record a 2-under par for the week.

The freshman-senior duo of Nielson and Matsuoka both finished the tournament tied for sixth at 2-under par and clinched their first top-10 victory of the season. 

Phadungmartvorakul led the team with 13 total birdies and sixth overall in the 11-team tournament while the team overall led the field with the most pars at 167. 

