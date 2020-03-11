The No. 15 Oregon women’s golf team shot its best round of the week on the final day of the Wildcat Invitation in Tucson, Arizona, at 2-under par. Beside the Ducks was New Mexico State, which stood in second place at the end of Day 1, and both teams ended the two-day tournament at 4-over. Host school Arizona separated itself from the pack in the early rounds, finishing in first place at 18-under.
Their second-place tie secures their sixth top-five finish out of seven tournaments so far this season.
Sofie Kibsgaard Nielson stepped up her game in Tuesday’s final round, shooting a 3-under 69 after firing a 1-over after Day 1. Amy Matsuoka and Alexis Phadungmartvorakul both ended behind Kibsgaard Nielson two strokes behind at 1-under.
The freshman Nielson had herself a day, shooting 3-under the front nine and an even par on the back end to secure her seventh top-20 finish in her first collegiate year. Matsuoka shot even on the first nine holes and ended her day with a bogey to record a 2-under par for the week.
The freshman-senior duo of Nielson and Matsuoka both finished the tournament tied for sixth at 2-under par and clinched their first top-10 victory of the season.
Phadungmartvorakul led the team with 13 total birdies and sixth overall in the 11-team tournament while the team overall led the field with the most pars at 167.
