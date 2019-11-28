The Oregon Ducks celebrated Thanksgiving Day with a win against Oklahoma State at the Paradise Jam in the U.S. Virgin Islands.
The Ducks were led by senior Ruthy Hebard in the first of three games in the tournament, winning 89-72 over Oklahoma State. Hebard led the way with 30 points and matched her career-high with 18 rebounds.
Sabrina Ionescu added 18 points, seven rebounds and six assists, passing Jordin Canada as the Pac-12 all-time women’s assist leader. Both Minyon Moore and Erin Boley finished with double-digit points.
Oregon moved to 5-0 on the young season with the win.
The Ducks will take on UT Arlington on Friday for their second game in the Paradise Jam.