If there was ever a time for a steep underdog to upset No. 10 Oregon in Matthew Knight Arena, it was this game.
Sure, the Ducks looked convincing enough in their two exhibition games, but down two starting guards and facing an Idaho State team that made the NCAA Tournament last year, there was slight concern.
That concern disappeared in the first few possessions of the game Tuesday night as the Ducks nearly tripled the Bengals’ score, winning 91-34.
“This was a complete game. [We] played both ends of the floor well tonight,” head coach Kelly Graves said. “I’m really proud of this team...I thought everybody executed their roles tonight.”
“We needed to come out ready, especially on the defensive side,” junior forward Sedona Prince said. “We’ve been focusing on defense since we started the season.”
The Ducks scored 21 points before Idaho State made a field goal. Oregon led 27-6 at the end of the first quarter.
“Defensively, I thought we really played well tonight,” Graves said. “[We] turned them over a lot...they’re a rhythm team and I thought we really took them out of their rhythm tonight.”
Nyara Sabally came out of the gates on fire. In the first quarter alone, the preseason all-conference forward logged 11 points (5-for-5 from the field), four rebounds, one block and one steal.
Sabally got an early trip to the locker room after going down with an injury in the third quarter. Graves was cautiously optimistic of her status.
“I think she’s gonna be ok,” Graves said before praising the other post players.
Maddie Scherr had 10 points, four boards and three assists in the first half, finishing 2-of-3 from three.
“I thought [Scherr] had a great game overall, to be honest with you,” Graves said. “She’s one of those players that’s just sneaky good...She’s come a long way.”
Sedona Prince also started 5-for-5 and was one of three Ducks in double figures at the half. She finished with 18 points on 10 shots.
“Tonight was a blast,” Prince said. “We were a little nervous, to be honest.”
The Ducks forced 23 turnovers and a meager 22.6% shooting night from the Bengals, who were eliminated from the NCAA Tournament last season after winning the Big Sky Conference.
Oregon guards Te-Hina Paopao and Endiya Rogers, two would-be starters, both missed the game with injuries. Rogers will be out for an extended period with a broken bone in her left arm.
Paopao is likely out for a few weeks with an undisclosed injury. Graves hopes she can return for the Battle 4 Atlantis tournament in late November.
Senior Ahlise Hurst started at point guard, earning eight points, three rebounds and three assists in 30 minutes.
Graves got the entire roster valuable experience, with every healthy Duck going at least 10 minutes.
The Ducks will host Dixie State on Sunday, Nov. 14 at 5 p.m. PT in their next game.