Oregon head coach Mario Cristobal has preached resilience throughout the season, and the undermanned Ducks were in need of that as they fell to the Stanford Cardinal 31-24 on Saturday afternoon.
Offensive coordinator Joe Moorehead missed the game with a non-COVID related illness, defensive back Bennett Williams and center Alex Forsyth were also ruled out before kickoff and the injuries piled up throughout the game.
“I’m proud of our guys for overcoming those absences even though we fell short,” head coach Mario Cristobal said.
Penalties also hindered the Ducks throughout the game. On the opening kickoff, Oregon cornerback Trikweze Bridges was flagged for targeting on a thunderous hit against returner Bryce Ferrell. Bridges was ejected.
The Cardinal marched down the field, and an 11-play opening drive ended with a 25-yard field goal try, giving them a 3-0 lead. Oregon attempted to respond on the following drive, but was halted by a holding penalty on third-and-3.
On Stanford’s subsequent possession, two passes from quarterback Tanner McKee dismantled the Ducks’ secondary. Wide receiver Brycen Tremayne hauled in the 18-yard touchdown pass, the ball soaring above cornerback Mykael Wright for the catch.
Staring down a 10-point deficit was uncharted territory for the Ducks, who were able to find offensive momentum on the following drive. After starting 1-of-5, Brown completed all three of his passes and trotted into the endzone for a three-yard touchdown, cutting the deficit to three.
Oregon’s front seven struggled to contain the running game in the second quarter. The Cardinal attempted nine straight runs, gaining 39 yards and finishing off the string of plays with a two-yard touchdown to regain a 10-point lead.
While they couldn’t power it past the goal line before the half, running back CJ Verdell found paydirt on the Ducks’ second drive of the third quarter, bringing the score to 17-14. Running backs Verdell and Travis Dye had three rushes apiece as the run game continued to decimate Stanford.
The injuries continued to pile up as Verdell’s leg was rolled on by a slew of Cardinal defenders. Following the injury, the Ducks could not convert a long third-and-goal, settling for a 22-yard field goal that tied the score at 17.
The air attack was involved later, when wide receiver Mycah Pittman took a short crossing route into the red zone. While the pass only flew for three yards, Pittman used his legs to open up a 66-yard catch-and-run.
Brown found the endzone two plays later with his second rushing touchdown to give Oregon its first lead, 24-17.
The Ducks defense conceded 244 total yards in the first half, but held their own in the second. Clogging the middle of the field was the key to slowing down the Cardinal, who only gained 79 yards in the second half.
“We were more aggressive in the run game, and I felt like we took away their passing attack with our coverage,” Cristobal said. “We came up with some big-time stops.”
Stanford’s offense came through when it mattered most, however, benefitting from three penalties. Kayvon Thibideaux laid a vicious hit on McKee and was flagged for targeting as the Cardinal crept into Ducks territory.
A few plays later, Noah Sewell was called for roughing the passer, which sent Stanford into the red zone. The most costly penalty came on a play where Oregon had a chance to ice the game.
On fourth-and-goal from the four, Wright was flagged for pass interference, setting up one untimed down where the Cardinal converted. Elijah Higgins out-jumped Donte Manning to grab the touchdown, and the point after sent the game to overtime.
Stanford started with the ball in overtime and needed only six plays to gain a seven-point advantage.
The Ducks had a chance to respond, but they couldn’t find an answer. On fourth-and-8, Brown rolled out right, looking for Pittman. The receiver came down with the ball, but failed to drag his feet in bounds, ending the game.
With the loss, the Ducks fall to 4-1 on the season and the once fruitful Playoff hopes are suddenly in jeopardy. They have a bye week before they host UC Berkeley on Friday, Oct. 15.