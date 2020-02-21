Oregon softball stayed undefeated Friday with a 5-1 victory over Notre Dame in the first game of a doubleheader, its third win of the Mary Nutter Collegiate Classic in Cathedral City, California.
Senior center fielder Haley Cruse led the way offensively for the Ducks, going 3-4 with a triple, two singles and a stolen base.
Jordan Dail threw a complete game for the Ducks, going seven innings and allowing just one earned run while striking out three and walking none. This was her seventh earned run in 25.2 innings pitched this season.
Ariel Carlson broke a 0-0 tie in the top of the fourth inning with a single to left center following Allee Bunker’s leadoff double. Carlson advanced to third on Mya Felder’s sac bunt and a wild pitch, then scored when Jasmine Sievers hit into a fielder’s choice.
Notre Dame retaliated with its first run of the game in the bottom-half of the fourth when Leea Hanks hit a two-out solo shot off of Dail.
The Ducks capitalized on two Notre Dame errors in the fifth, scoring three runs on only one hit. With runners on second and third, Cruse hit a two-RBI triple, then scored on Terra McGowan’s groundout to the shortstop.
Alexis Holloway turned in an exceptional start for the Irish, striking out nine and allowing only two extra-base hits. Errors were the ultimate downfall for the Irish. They committed four miscues, and none of Oregon’s five runs were earned.
The Ducks improve to 12-0 on the year, and continue Friday’s doubleheader with a game against Idaho State at 5:30 p.m.