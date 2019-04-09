Oregon baseball defeated No. 7 Oregon State 12-8 Tuesday night in Corvallis, Oregon. The Ducks' offense exploded early and rallied late to beat their in-state rival. The Ducks' 12 runs are the most they've scored against Oregon State since May 13, 1978.
Oregon State scored four runs in the seventh inning to tie the game at eight. But Oregon's offense continued its productive night by scoring four runs the next half-inning. Sam Novitske started the scoring with an RBI single. Tanner Smith his a two-RBI single to extend the lead. Spencer Steer drove in the final run of the game when he hit an RBI single to left field.
Oregon hit 9-for-11 with runners in scoring position, capitalizing on the Beaver's defensive mistakes all night.
The Ducks started the game on fire. Gabe Mathews, Johnny DeLuca, Aaron Zavala and Cameron Campbell all hit RBIs to give Oregon a 5-0 lead after the first half-inning.
Oregon State immediately answered, scoring two runs off starter Tyler Frazier. But Oregon extended its lead in the third inning to 8-2. Zavala doubled again and Gabe Mathews scored. A Campbell single scored Evan Williams, and Max Foxcroft his a sacrifice-fly to add the final run of the inning.
Again, Oregon State answered at tied it at eight, but the Ducks rallied for the win.