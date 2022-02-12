The Oregon Ducks continued their blazing start to the 2022 indoor track and field season in Chicago at the Windy City Invitational.
Oregon runners took five wins on the opening day of the meet, the most dominant of which came in the women's 200m sprint where Jadyn Mays led the podium sweep for the Ducks, followed by Iman Brown and Kemba Nelson.
The reigning 60m NCAA Champion Micah Williams picked up where he left off as he earned a first place finish in the 200m in 21.05 seconds. Teammate Ryan Mulholland trailed just behind Williams to grab third place with a time of 21.27.
The meet was surrounded by Ducks, whether former or current.
Former Oregon Ducks turned pro Cooper Teare and Cole Hocker also participated in the meet as they fell barely short of the American indoor mile record set by Bernard Lagat which stands at 349.89. Teare crossed the finish line at 3:50.17, while Hocker finished at 3:50.35.
Eugene native Vincent Mestler earned a runner-up finish in the men’s 600m as he clocked in a time of 1:20.61 in his season debut in the event. Mestler also finished second to his teammate, Tomas Palfrey, in the men’s 800m as Palfrey finished a step ahead at 1:51.59.
In the 800m invite, Teare and Hocker weren’t able to keep up with blazing sophomore Luis Peralta in his 1:47.32 first place victory.
Freshman and Calgary, Alberta, native, Ella Clayton snagged third place in the women's 600m, while also breaking the U20 Canadian record which now stands at 1:28.61.
Ducks occupied two podium spots of the men's and women’s distance medley relay as the men took first and second, while the ladies took first and third. The top groups were led by Reed Brown and Emilie Girard.
Oregon’s pole vaulters continued that trend into their competition as J. Kai Yamafuji took home the top spot with a vault of 4.90m, and Arthur Katahdin snuck into third at 4.70m.
Despite being the lone Duck in the finals, freshman Nicole Luow earned first place in the women's 200m final as she crossed the stripe at 2:10.92.
Ducks took home second place in each of the men’s and women’s 1 mile run with Dania Holmberg on the women’s side and Cameron Stein on the men’s.
And in the men’s triple jump, Emmanuel Ihemeje kept his horizontal dominance intact in his victory with a distance of 16.69m on his final attempt.
Same goes for Lexi Ellis in the same discipline as she notched a first place finish with a distance of 13.03m.
Oregon looks to stay on their hot streak at the Pac-12 invitationals on Feb. 25 in Seattle.