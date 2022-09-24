In the Ducks first true road game of the season, they faced a hostile Martin Stadium crowd. Unlike former Oregon coach Mario Cristobal, head coach Dan Lanning led his squad to a massive comeback victory in his debut against the Washington State Cougars.

The undefeated Cougars opened the game with a flea flicker that gained a first down. Starting quarterback Cameron Ward continued to fire on all cylinders with quick and precise passes to the outside and across the middle to march them down the field.

Washington State’s offense punched it into the endzone on a five yard touchdown run from Ward and put the Ducks’ on upset alert early. However, the Ducks didn’t lay down. They strung together a well orchestrated drive, but had to settle for a field goal — a conclusion to each of the Ducks first half drives.

Despite reaching the red zone four times, Oregon’s offense looked stagnant once they got in goal line situations as they failed to reach the endzone. Oregon kicked three field goals in those four trips and quarterback Bo Nix threw a costly interception that resulted in a 95 yard touchdown for the Cougars.

Going into halftime, Lanning and his staff were primed with making a ton of adjustments as all of the momentum was on Washington State’s side. And that’s exactly what they did.

Oregon’s offense opened up the second half with the ball and didn’t squander that opportunity as Nix threw a 55 yard bomb to sophomore wide receiver Kris Hutson. This play set up a 12 yard touchdown pass to sophomore running back Mar’Keise Irving two plays later, the first of the afternoon for the Ducks.

That drive kickstarted what was a back and forth third quarter that included a bounty of emotion as the Ducks’ committed costly penalties due to their lack of composure.

Going into the fourth quarter, the Ducks were down by 12, but they were on the one yard line. On the next play, freshman running back Jordan James scored his first collegiate touchdown to bring Oregon within five.

Later in the fourth quarter, Washington State extended their lead back to 12, but not for much longer. The Ducks regained momentum when they converted a fourth down and two asNix threw a dime to Irving who was double covered.

The drive continued with multiple quick passes to the sideline to preserve the game clock. That strategy paid off as Oregon capped off that possession with a play action touchdown pass from Nix to a wide open Cam McCormick in the back of the endzone.

For the first time in the entire contest, the Ducks’ defense looked tenacious on the Cougars ensuing possession and forced them to go three-and-out.

Offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham didn’t back down from the pressure filled situation. He drew up yet another deep shot play for the offense, however, this one resulted in six.

Nix connected with sophomore wide receiver Troy Franklin who broke the defender’s tackle and ran into the endzone on that 50 yard play.

Oregon elected to go for two, as Nix punched in the conversion using his legs, which extended their lead to three.

Three plays later, junior outside linebacker Mase Funa jumped a quick pass and ran it back 31 yards for a touchdown to secure the victory for the Ducks.

“That play that they ran on the interception, it was one that we practiced multiple times throughout the week,” Funa said. “I lined up and trusted what I was doing all week.”

Oregon scored 29 points in the fourth quarter, and gained their first lead of the game with less than two minutes left in the contest. Not to mention, it scored 21 points in the last 2 minutes and 48 seconds of the game. Bo Nix threw for a career high 428 yards and added three passing touchdowns to his statline.

In a game with a roller coaster of emotions, the Ducks prevailed. Lanning and his program, or “progrum” as he would say, should be immensely proud of his team as they displayed true grit in what he referred to as a “unique atmosphere” in a pregame press conference earlier this week.

Oregon made a statement in that game by winning their first game since the 2019 Rose Bowl where they trailed to start the fourth.

The No. 15 Ducks (3-1) take on the Stanford Cardinal next weekend back at Autzen Stadium as they look to avenge last season’s loss.