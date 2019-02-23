The UCLA Bruins (15-13, 8-7) defeated the Oregon Ducks (6-8, 15-12) 90-83 Saturday night in Pauley Pavillion. After scoring only 28 points in the first half, the Bruins exploded to 62 points in the second half on 76.9 shooting from 3-point range. The Ducks let a 19-point lead slip away, the second time this season UCLA had a significant comeback against the Ducks.
UCLA’s explosion came when the Bruins were down 13 with 15 minutes left in the games. Sophomore guard Jaylen Hands went beserk from 3. He hit three consecutive 3s in a minute and a half span, including a pull-up to tie the game at 53.
He stayed hot, hitting a layup afterwards to put UCLA’s run at 17-0, and he hit another 3 moments later.
Hands scored 27 in the second half points after going scoreless in the first half. He went 7-of-8 from 3 in the second half.
UCLA built a 12 point lead with 1:44 left in the game, but the Ducks did cut it to six with 1:11 left. However, a Hands 3 put the lead back to nine and ended Oregon’s hopes for any kind of comeback.
Oregon’s offense in the second half just wasn’t enough to keep a lead, shooting 38.7 percent from the field and scoring 39 points.
The Ducks dominated the first half. Oregon pulled away at the 10 minute mark of the first half. The score was 20-20 when Oregon went on a 24-8 run into halftime.
The Ducks got to the rim and hit their 3-point shots. Nine of the Ducks 10 baskets were layups or 3-pointers, with forward Paul White and guard Victory Bailey Jr. making two 3s each.
The Ducks shot 63 percent from the field, 61 percent from 3 and had 14 assists to two turnovers in the first half. UCLA was a poor 35.7 percent from the field.
Oregon guard Payton Pritchard hit a 3 to extend the Ducks’ margin to 19, but UCLA answered with its run.
Pritchard and White finished the game with 18 points, while Kenny Wooten had 16 and Bailey Jr. had 13.
One notable was the zero minutes for guard Ehab Amin, who is averaging 18 minutes per game this year.