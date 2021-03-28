Oregon soccer continued their road trip, staying in the Bay Area to play the Stanford Cardinals Sunday afternoon.
The Ducks were coming off their first win over the Cal Bears on the road, where Berkeley native goalkeeper Leah Freeman had a career-high seven saves.
Wanting to keep their momentum going, Oregon played their last non-conference match of the season in Palo Alto against Stanford.
The defending champs played aggressively against the Ducks immediately after the first bell. Stanford’s Kiki Pickett made a shot at the end of the eighth minute, with the save coming from Freeman. Oregon’s Zoe Hasenauer made a shot that went wide past the post. Stanford’s Maya Doms came in with her first shot going out wide.
Doms continued to play very intensely, making two shots on goal which were both saved, and Paige Rubenstein added one more shot on goal against Oregon. Freeman already had four saves within the first 25 minutes.
Still, no score at the 31st minute but plenty of action was seen on the field with plenty of pushing and shoving coming from both teams. At one point, Stanford’s Pickett collided with Oregon coach Emanuel Martins on the sideline.
At the 35th minute, Oregon was set up for a corner kick by Chai Cortex which led to a dangerous shot on goal by Lexi Romero. The shot was blocked and the score remained 0-0.
The intense play between the teams led to multiple fouls in the first half as they combined for 10 total. A yellow card was pulled on Stanford’s Samantha Williams for her collision with Oregon’s Croix Soto.
Before the end of the half, Oregon’s Mia Palmer took a shot from the distance as the ball hit the crossbar at the 38th minute to put a goal on the board.
The Ducks ended the half with six shots, while the Cardinals had seven shots on goal.
Still, no score entering the 59th minute, but Freeman continued with two more saves coming from Stanford’s Doms and Civana Kuhlmann.
At the 60th minute, a corner kick from Oregon set up Ally Cook for a chance to score with a header that went off to the left of the post saved by Stanford goalkeeper Katie Meyer
As the match was nearing the last 15 minutes, Freeman matched her career-high seven saves with one coming from Stanford’s Amy Sayer.
The Ducks were headed into overtime with a score of 0-0.
At the 90th minute, Freeman added yet another save as she took one from Cardinal player Sarah Paulson, making it eight saves.
Still trying for a goal, Oregon’s Jordan Wormdahl had a look at the 94th minute as she took a shot that went out wide.
In the second overtime, Stanford continued trying to make shots, but many went out wide until Kuhlmann made one down the side which was saved yet again by Oregon’s Freeman.
Oregon ended the game with a 0-0 draw against the defending national champs and Leah Freeman finished with a career-high nine saves against Stanford.
The Ducks return home from their Bay Area outing to face the University of Utah at Papé Field on Friday at 2 p.m.