The Ducks landed in Utah hot off of the program’s first Civil War series sweep since 2010.
The No. 3 ranked Oregon Ducks took an early lead on the Utah Utes making 12 straight shots, claiming the victory, 90-63.
Satou Sabally led the Ducks with 23 points while Ruthy Hebard and Sabrina Ionescu both contributed double-doubles. Sabally was 3-4 from the 3-point range and Hebard was 9-12, scoring 21 points. Hebard also contributed 13 rebounds.
After trailing in the early minutes of the game, a basket by Minyon Moore and a three by Sabally sent the Ducks on a 12 straight basket run, jumping into the lead at 33-16 in the second quarter.
After shooting 70 percent in the first half, the Ducks fell to 40 percent in the second half, but their relentless defense kept them ahead of the Utes. The Ducks staying ahead for the remainder of the game.
The Ducks started the three-game road trip with a victory and now look to Colorado on Saturday before heading to Connecticut to challenge UConn.