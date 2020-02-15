The No. 21 Ducks were an offensive powerhouse, scoring a combined 27 runs and hitting six home runs over two games in a doubleheader sweep of Houston and Dayton on Saturday.
In an 18-3 victory over Dayton, Oregon took an early lead and never looked back as it claimed the first win of the day.
Ariel Carlson helped get the Ducks off to an early lead with her first career home run, crushing the ball deep to left center and allowing Rachel Cid to score. Terra McGowan also scored and the Ducks took a 3-0 lead in the first inning.
The Ducks extended the lead with a four run third inning to make it 7-0.
Dayton scored in the bottom of the third, but the Ducks answered with an 11-run fourth inning, bringing the score to 18-1.
Oregon has now put up double-digit runs in a single inning twice this year.
The Ducks took on Houston in what ended up being a tighter game, but they still pulled out a victory, 9-4. The middle innings were close, but the Ducks scored five unanswered runs to end the game.
The four home runs are the most Oregon has had in a game since its victory over Kansas in February of 2019.
Up next, the Ducks wrap up play in the Houston Classic by taking on Dayton again on Sunday at 7:30 a.m.