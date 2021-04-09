The No. 3 ranked Oregon softball team returned to Eugene on Friday to take on a fierce competitor in No. 2 UCLA. The Bruins’ only loss of the season up to this point was against the Ducks, and one of Oregon’s two losses came against UCLA.
With fans allowed back at Jane Sanders Stadium in limited capacity for the first time all season, the energy in the stadium was higher than ever as two of the best teams in the country battled it out.
Brooke Yanez took the mound for the Ducks looking to continue her dominant season. The Ducks faced an intimidating opponent in UCLA’s Megan Faraimo, who came into the game with a 0.70 ERA compared to Yanez’s 1.42.
The game felt competitive from the offset, as Yanez blew fastballs by UCLA hitters to strike out two in the opening frame.
After Jane Sanders Stadium honored Haley Cruse for her Senior Day with a montage of highlights between half innings, she reached on a dropped popup. The error didn’t phase Faraimo though, as nothing came of it.
This set the tone for the game as both pitchers settled into a groove. A leadoff walk in the fourth ended Yanez’s string of nine consecutive batters retired, but she worked out of it while punching out back-to-back hitters to end the frame. Shortstop Alyssa Brito also helped Yanez out by cleanly fielding a tough short hop on a high bouncer.
Through four innings, Yanez hadn’t allowed a hit while collecting six strikeouts.
Brito led off the bottom of the fourth with a single, just the second hit for the Ducks. Allee Bunker then stepped up to the plate and smacked a home run off the left field net, breaking the ice and giving Oregon a 2-0 lead.
UCLA recorded their first hit in the fifth on a close infield single. Oregon fans were not crazy about the call. Yanez stayed in control though, inducing three popups to strand the runner.
Cruse added a run with a double in the fifth, pumping her fists as she extended the Ducks’ lead to 3-0.
In the sixth, Bunker collected her third hit and Shaye Bowden reached on UCLA’s third error of the game, but Oregon stranded two.
Yanez closed it out in the seventh, finishing her eighth complete game of the season. The Ducks started their series against UCLA off on the right foot as they secured a 3-0 victory.
“I just loved the way [Yanez] competed on the mound,” head coach Melyssa Lombardi said.
Oregon improves their record to 27-2 while UCLA falls to 20-2. Both of UCLA’s losses have come against Oregon.
The Ducks and Bruins will play games two and three of their four-game series on Saturday starting at 1:00 p.m.