The Oregon baseball team began its first season under new head coach Mark Wasikowski Friday night at the Angels College Classic, failing to complete a comeback and falling to Minnesota, 12-10, in Tempe, Arizona.
By the third inning, Minnesota had compiled a 9-0 lead on two runs in each of the first two innings and five runs in the third. Oregon starter Cullen Kafka was the victim for all nine early Gopher runs, but only seven were earned. In 2.2 innings, Kafka allowed 10 hits, four extra-base hits, walked four and threw two wild pitches
The Oregon comeback began in the top of the fourth, as the Ducks tallied five runs over the next four innings. Minnesota added two in the fifth, making it 11-5 heading into the eighth.
Tanner Smith and Kenyon Yovan hit back-to-back singles to start the eighth, and Gabe Matthews walked to load the bases. Jack Scanlon was hit by the pitch, scoring Smith, then advanced to second on a wild pitch that scored Yovan from third. With runners on second and third, Anthony Hall crushed a triple to center field, picking up two RBIs. He would later score on a Gopher error and the Ducks would pull within one run.
Minnesota added an insurance run in the bottom of the eight, making the score 12-10, but Oregon threatened once again in the top of the ninth by loading the bases. Smith and Yovan once again hit back-to-back singles and Matthews was hit by a pitch with one out, but Scanlon struck out looking and Hall was retired to end the game.
The game was sloppy on both sides. Minnesota had four errors and the Ducks two, but Oregon’s errors were costlier, leading to three unearned runs, more than the difference of the final score.
Keaton Chase, Decker Steadman and Nico Tellache combined for 5.1 innings in relief. None allowed more than two hits and Steadman threw two scoreless while walking none and striking out three.
The Ducks will look to Peyton Fuller for an early season start as they continue play in the Angels College Classic Saturday at 4:30 p.m. against San Diego.