The Ducks’ offense bounced back with authority on Friday at PK Park after a tough series against UCLA. They returned to their double-digit ways, beating the Ball State Cardinals 13-7 in the first of a four-game series. The team walked a staggering 13 times while also getting homers from Jacob Walsh and Anthony Hall.

“We didn’t waver at the plate,” head coach Mark Wasikowski said. “That was what we really tried to work on this last week in practice, is when things weren’t going well for us, handling the negative better. And I think the boys did handle the negative a lot better today.”

Each team went in order to begin the game, cruising through the Ducks’ fastest first inning all season.

Oregon right-hander RJ Gordon gave up a leadoff single in the second, but he recorded his first two strikeouts of the evening to work another scoreless frame.

The Ducks’ offense struck first. Josh Kasevich singled and Hall drew a walk to get something going in the bottom of the second. Sam Novitske put the Ducks on top with a two-out RBI single, and Gavin Grant added another pair with a single of his own, giving Oregon a 3-0 lead.

“Those guys were fantastic,” Wasikowski said of the lower part of the order. “Those guys gave us a lot of plus ABs, and just keep grinding away. Gavin Grant’s hit at the very beginning of the game, worth two RBIs, was a huge base hit for us to get, opposite field. He took a two-strike slider that way. It was advanced hitting.”

Gordon issued a walk to start the third, which has been a common hindrance for this team. He settled down though, recording his third strikeout of the game. Josiah Cromwick caught a runner stealing to keep the Cardinals off the board.

Gordon worked around a leadoff single in the fourth, inducing a double play started by Gavin Grant.

He wasn’t so fortunate in the fifth as the Cardinals came roaring back. A walk and a double brought the first Ball State run across. Zach Cole then laid a bunt down, which Cromwick retrieved, but he had to turn around and couldn’t make the throw in time.

Another single made it a one-run game, and a groundout tied it at three. After issuing an intentional walk, Gordon was taken out. It was the second straight game where he was great for a while but then saw an inning blow up on him.

“He could have helped himself with a little game management stuff on the mound that we’ve talked with him and the pitchers about. Just kind of understanding the game,” Wasikowski said of Gordon. “I loved the way he competed, and he gave us a chance to get off to a good start, and just look to see him continue to get better and better.”

Dylan Sabia entered and surrendered another hit, giving Ball State a 4-3 lead. Ten Cardinals batters hit in the inning as they put up a four-spot.

Ball State’s lead didn’t last long. In the bottom of the fifth, Tanner Smith singled, advanced to second on a balk, moved to third on a fly out and scored on a Brennan Milone single.

Walsh then crushed his fifth homer of the year, a two-run shot which gave Oregon a 6-4 lead.

“It felt pretty good,” Walsh said. “The guys put me in a good spot to be able to get two RBIs there, so it was good.”

Ball State got one back with a triple and a sacrifice fly in the sixth. The Ducks had an opportunity with two in scoring position in the bottom of the inning, but Colby Shade’s deep drive to left was caught at the warning track.

The Cardinals tied it in the seventh against Matt Dallas. Three hits loaded the bases, and a run came home on a groundout. Dallas limited the damage there, taking a tie game into the seventh inning.

Hall gave the Ducks the lead once again in the bottom of the seventh. He smashed one over the right field fence, a two-run shot which put the Ducks up 8-6. It was his third straight game with a homer.

“It’s a lot of mental stuff,” Hall said of what’s clicking for him. “Just trusting myself, and going out there and having fun. Trusting God too.”

Oregon tacked on some key insurance in the eighth. Six of the first seven Ducks walked, including five in a row. The rally brought in five runs, blowing it open to 13-6.

“Just slowing the at-bat down and seeing what they’re throwing to me,” said Walsh, who drew the fifth of those seven walks. “That’s pretty much all you can do, just take what they give you.”

Reliever Christian Ciuffetelli gave up a run in the ninth but recorded the final three outs to end the game. The win snapped the Ducks’ three-game losing streak, giving them a strong win to open the series.

The series between Oregon (19-10) and Ball State (17-10) will continue Saturday with a doubleheader starting at noon.

“Tomorrow we’ll get a chance to play two games,” Wasikowski said. “I think they’re throwing their two best starting pitchers at us tomorrow, and so with very good competition comes the potential for there to be more negatives. So we’re gonna need to be on our game tomorrow to match up.”