The Ducks took the court in Tucson, Arizona on Sunday ready to rebound from a tough loss to Arizona State on Friday night.
Oregon and the University of Arizona fought till the end but the Ducks secured a big top-25 road win, 71-64 against the No. 18 ranked team, bouncing back from Friday’s loss.
Sabrina Ionescu, Ruthy Hebard and Satou Sabally led the Ducks, combining for 54 of Oregon’s 71 points.
Oregon’s six turnovers in the first quarter allowed the Wildcats to build an early lead, finishing the first quarter with a 20-18 advantage. The Ducks stepped it up defensively in the second quarter, forcing the Wildcats into eight turnovers and holding Arizona scoreless in the final 4:46 of the half.
The Ducks found their momentum in the third quarter. A three-pointer from Erin Boley gaveOregon a 13 point lead, its biggest of the game. Arizona scored four straight baskets at the end of the third period, closing the gap to five points entering the final quarter.
The game remained close until Ionescu pushed the lead to six points with 1:39 left on the clock. Arizona’s Aari Mcdonald, the Pac-12’s leading scorer, made a three pointer bringing the Wildcats within three points but Minyon Moore drove to the basket pushing Oregon’s lead back to five points with one minute remaining.
The win marks the Ducks’ eighth straight against Arizona.
Ionescu secured her NCAA-record 22nd career triple double with 17 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists; Hebard recorded her 47th career double-double with 19 points and 14 rebounds; and Sabally contributed 18 points and seven rebounds.
The Ducks are back home for their next game, hosting No. 5 Stanford on Thursday at Matthew Knight Arena.