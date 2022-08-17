EUGENE — Oregon’s future at the edge position has been further solidified as of August 17. Moore, the No. 53 ranked edge rusher, has officially been added to Oregon’s 2023 class. The junior is currently attending Central Valley Christian High School, in Visalia, California.

247Sports gave Moore a 0.8750 composite ranking, placing him No. 260 nationally. Moore has a vast amount of potential and end up being a recruiting steal for Dan Lanning’s staff. At 6-foot-4 and only 230 pounds, Moore will need to fill out his frame to transfer his dominance to the college level. Once he does, he will be able to terrorize opposing offenses with his speed and length.

The California native chose Oregon over other in-conference finalists including California, Washington and Arizona.

“Coach Lanning and Coach Lupoi are great coaches and have had a lot of success getting players to the league and that’s definitely a goal for me,” he said. “I’ve always liked Oregon so even though they offered a little later, it wasn’t a factor, I knew it was the best fit for me.”

Moore joins fellow edge rusher Teitum Tuioti, as well as defensive linemen Tevita Pome’e and Terrance Green. This young group will look to develop into a solid defensive front in the coming years.