Coming off a 5-4 win over UCSB earlier Saturday, the Ducks dominated the Gauchos in the second game of the doubleheader.
It was just one of those days where it didn't take long for the Ducks’ bats to wake up. In the second inning, a single through the left side by Sam Novitske scored Aaron Zavala and started the scoring for the Ducks. Taking advantage of errors and piecing together runs, Oregon managed to score eight in the second to jump out to a huge early lead.
Oregon pitcher Brett Walker, who was recently named to the All-America third team, got his first win after pitching six innings, allowing only one run and striking out three. Getting the no-decision in his first appearance against Seattle on February 27, Walker is now 1-0 on the year.
Oregon chased UCSB’s starting pitcher Rodney Boone after just one and two-thirds innings pitched. Boone allowed eight runs off of six hits and two walks. The interesting thing about his pitching line is that only one of those eight runs was earned, due to three errors by the Gauchos. Santa Barbara would go on to use five different pitchers, with none of them pitching more than two and one-third innings.
Oregon’s Kenyon Yovan was locked in at the plate all day, hitting three home runs and driving in nine in Saturday’s doubleheader. In the second game, Yovan went 3-for-4 with five RBIs and two home runs, one coming in the second and the other in the sixth.
Zavala and Tanner Smith were notables for the Ducks as well. Smith had two RBIs and two runs scored. Zavala joined Yovan as the only Ducks to go yard, finishing 2-for-2 with two RBIs, three walks, and three runs scored.
Freshman RJ Gordon made his college debut, recording his first strikeout when he replaced Walker in the seventh, and striking out five in two scoreless innings.
Oregon allowed a run in the ninth but completed their rout of the Gauchos, 17-2.
The Ducks look to finish their four-game sweep of the Gauchos Sunday at noon in Goleta, California.