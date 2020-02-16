Oregon baseball came up short by a matter of feet on Saturday, losing on a play at the plate in which Anthony Hall was thrown out; the Ducks lost, 6-5.
The game’s final play came with runners on first and second and two down. Sam Olsson flied out to right and Hall advanced from second to third on the play. However, an errant relay allowed Hall the opportunity to be waved home in an effort to tie it. Instead, he was tagged out to secure the Toreros’ first victory of the young season.
Offensively for Oregon, third baseman Aaron Zavala went 3-4 with two RBIs, first baseman Gabe Matthews went 2-4 with a walk and an RBI, and Hall picked up two RBIs of his own.
On the hill, starter Peyton Fuller was tagged for five runs — albeit just two earned — on seven hits in four innings. Christian Ciuffetelli surrendered what ended up being the game-winning run in his one inning of relief.
Oregon will continue play at the Angels College Classic in search of its first win of the season against Pepperdine at 10 a.m., with Robert Ahlstrom slated to take the mound for the Ducks.