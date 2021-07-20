12.5.2020.EMG.DLY.FBB.UO.VS.CAL.SH-10.jpg

Mario Cristobal continued to show his commitment to the trenches on Saturday, July 17, adding yet another key recruit along the offensive line. Dave Iuli, a 6-foot-5, 315-pound interior lineman from Puyallup, Washington, chose Oregon over a handful of other Pac 12 schools and other top teams including LSU, Oklahoma and Texas A&M.

According to the 247Sports Composite, four-star lineman Iuli is the nation’s No. 10 interior offensive lineman.

Iuli joins a stacked class — which already includes five-star recruit Kelvin Banks and three-star recruits Cameron Williams and Michael Wooten, as well as JUCO transfer Percy Lewis. Cristobal, a former offensive lineman himself, has clearly made it a priority to win at the line of scrimmage.

The offensive line has been the strength of the Oregon program in recent years, developing high-end athletes among the likes of Penei Sewell, who left the program a top 10 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. To compete with conferences like the SEC, winning in the trenches needs to be a priority, and Cristobal seems to have taken that to heart, adding yet another weapon to an already stellar recruiting class.

Starting as a freshman is unlikely for Iuli, but expect him to compete for a starting role as players like Ryan Walk, Alex Forsyth and Malaesala Aumavae-Laulu move on or graduate in the coming seasons.

