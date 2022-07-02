Dan Lanning and the Ducks added their first in-state recruit to their 2023 recruiting class on Saturday with 6-foot-3 Teitum Tuioti out of Sheldon High School in Eugene.

If the name sounds familiar, it should. Tuoti is the son of Oregon’s defensive line coach Tony Tuioti, who came over from Nebraska in December.

Tuioti made his verbal commitment to the Ducks program over Oregon State, Cal, Nebraska, Kansas State, Texas Tech and Washington.

He is ranked as the No. 2 player in Oregon and the No. 51 edge rusher in the country.

Tuioti is now the second defensive line addition to the 2023 class after 3-star Tevita Pome’e out of Utah committed to Oregon back in April.

The Ducks now have nine total commits in the 2023 class and are currently ranked as the No. 33 class in college football recruiting.