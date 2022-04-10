Oregon acrobatics and tumbling fell in its rematch with No.1 Baylor Sunday afternoon 281.99-270.775.

The Ducks came out strong in the compulsory event, posting a season-high of 38.90. Baylor scored 39.10, taking a small lead early.

An equally strong showing by the Bears in the acro event earned a score of 29.50. For Oregon, an 8.65 in heat three of the acro event allowed for separation as Baylor’s lowest score in a single heat was 9.80. After two events, Baylor led 107.70-105.55

Baylor posted three scores of 9.95/10 in the Pyramid event resulting in a score of 29.85, not allowing any ground for the Ducks to catch up. Still, Oregon remained competitive as their deficit grew slowly, scoring 29.60 in the Pyramid.

The Ducks narrowly fell in the toss event 28.55 - 28.95. Baylor attempted a 10 point toss and executed, earning an event-high score of 9.80.

“Baylor is a top tier team and it was head-to-head competition all the way through,” Oregon coach Taylor Susnara said.

Baylor took the tumbling event in which the Ducks failed to capitalize on a Baylor stumble in the duo pass. The Ducks had a stumble of their own in the trio, earning a score of 7.95. The Bears scored an almost perfect 9.95 on the open pass, winning the event 56.250-56.075.

“They faltered a little bit there in the trio event,” Susnara said. “At the end of the day it was who is the better team and we didn’t show up today.”

Entering the team event Oregon trailed 180.875-183.650. Worth over 100 points based on difficulty, the final event gave the Ducks an opportunity to take the match. However, Baylor was nearly perfect, earning a score of 98.34 while an Oregon tumbler stumbled on a landing, earning the Ducks a score of 89.90 and securing a perfect season for the Bears.

Oregon, which entered the meet as the No. 5 ranked team in the nation, has time to practice as they will host the NCATA playoffs April 28-30 at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene.