Oregon shortstop Drew Cowley was named one of Collegiate Baseball’s Players of the Week on Monday, after a 4-1 week in which Cowley posted a 1.595 OPS and reached base multiple times in all five games. He was also named the Pac-12 Player of the Week for his performance.

Notably for Cowley, he also homered three times between the first two games of the Arizona State series — which helped Oregon secure the series win over the No. 12 team in the country. Cowley is known for his bat but not necessarily for his power. He’s now hit 10 homers this year; his previous career high was three, and he had only five total in four years of college ball before this season.

Cowley, who got off to a slow start offensively this year, has erupted to fuel a powerful Oregon offense as the team’s No. 3 hitter. He now owns a batting line of .333/.418/.606. In 83 games (80 starts) in an Oregon uniform since transferring from Cal Poly Pomona, he’s batting .377/.460/.611.

This is the 16th time an Oregon player has received this honor — four of which have come this season. Cowley joins catcher Josiah Cromwick (Feb. 20), left felder Tanner Smith (March 27) and third baseman Sabin Ceballos (April 17). No Oregon players won it last year, while only two won it in 2021. Cowley’s the 11th Oregon player to be named to this list (Cole Irvin, David Peterson and Kenyon Yovan all won it multiple times).

Oregon is now batting .295/.379/.524 (.903 OPS) as a team. Cowley and the bats will look to keep it rolling on the road this week with a Tuesday game against Oregon State and a three-game set against USC.