After a rough start to the season, Oregon men’s lacrosse returned home to face the Nevada Wolfpack on Saturday. It was a step in the right direction for the Ducks who won 9-2.
Oregon’s Sam Rack drew first blood finding his way to the net early, within minutes of the first quarter.
After a penalty from Nevada, Oregon was able to capitalize with a goal shot from attacker Zack Kennedy with five minutes left in the first quarter. The score sat at 2-0.
With about 30 seconds left, midfielder Isaias “Zay” Delgado sent one into the net; the Ducks kept the Wolfpack scoreless, standing 3-0.
Delgado wasn’t finished, after scoring another for the Ducks at the 12 minute mark early in the second quarter, making it 4-0.
Oregon continued with an attacking playstyle, maintaining control and consistently and setting up camp on Nevada’s side of the field.
Over the next few minutes, Nevada blew multiple opportunities to put a point on the board due to Oregon’s intense defense.
The game started to get chippy between the two teams with yet another penalty for the Wolfpack with an illegal body check at the 8-minute mark.
Capitalizing on Nevada being a man down, Oregon raised the score to 5-0 with a shot from midfielder Charlie Hawkins. Then, within the final minute of the second quarter, Oregon’s Delgado scored again, 6-0.
With sloppy passing, multiple turnovers and missed shots, the Wolves were not able to score the entire first half. The Ducks meanwhile looked sharp and consistent in the first half for their season home opener — themes that had been missing in their 0-2 start to the season.
Oregon continued the intensity in the second half, causing the Wolfpack to continue their sloppy play with dropped balls and inconsistent passing.
At the nine minute mark, Oregon’s Daniel Teidelbaum found his way to the net and then with just two minutes left in the third quarter, the Wolfpack finally struck. A goal from Nevada’s attacker Ryan Charbonneau put the Wolfpack on the board, 7-1. Soon after, Nevada seemed reinvigorated, scoring another goal from midfielder Marcus Woods with just a minute left, The Wolfpack scored 7-2. This however, would be the only time the Wolfpack would put any points on the board.
Minutes into the fourth quarter, the game seemed amore even. Nevada and Oregon were both exchanging possessions and passing from the Wolfpack started to look more consistent.
Oregon, however, continued the dominance with a shot coming from midfielder Frankie Cortes. Not too long after, Kennedy scored another goal joining Delgado for multiple goals for the Ducks, bringing the score 9-2.
With Oregon’s aggressiveness, Nevada was never able to catch up or play with the same intensity, giving the Ducks the win with a final score of 9-2.
The Ducks hope to get back-to-back wins when they face San Diego State next Saturday, at home yet again.