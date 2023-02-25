Oregon softball delivered its third consecutive win against a ranked opponent following its 6-4 victory against No. 24 Missouri on Saturday.

Oregon was coming off an 8-0 win against No. 3 Florida earlier in the day. It is 3-1 so far in the Mary Nutter Collegiate Classic.

Raegan Breedlove started on the mound for the Ducks. Both teams went down in order in the first two innings.

Three hits and an Oregon error led to two Missouri home runs in the top of the third.

Terra McGowan hit a home run to get Oregon within one. Allee Bunker doubled down the line but was left stranded at second base.

The Ducks threatened to score in the fourth with runners on first and second, but the Tigers escaped.

Stevie Hansen came on the mound for Breedlove in the sixth. Hansen retired Missouri for the inning with a runner in scoring position.

With their back against the wall, the Ducks showed mental resolve in the sixth. KK Humphreys stepped behind the plate and hit a home run to tie the game. Vallery Wong pinch hit for Karissa Ornelas and gave Oregon its second consecutive homer and the lead.

Later in the inning, Kyla Morris reached on a fielder’s choice on a play that scored Ariel Carlson. Paige Sinicki scored on an error at third base.

A run batted in by Allee Bunker ended the inning with five Oregon runs off of five hits.

The Tigers were not ready to quit. Riley Frizell hit a homer to get them within three. Following a Missouri double to left-center, Breedlove came back on for Hansen.

Breedlove’s time back inside the circle was short-lived. Following another Missouri score and runners on second and third, Morgan Scott came on the mound to finish the ball game.

After Scott gave up a walk, the bases were loaded with one out. She recorded the strikeout to get her team on the cusp of another victory. A fly out near the fence at right field ended the game.

The Ducks finish off the tournament against UC San Diego on Sunday. The first pitch is scheduled for 9 a.m.