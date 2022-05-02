Tenacious isn’t often a word used when describing a teenager.

But common isn’t a word that should be used to describe Karin Young, either.

See, Young should be finishing her senior year of high school this spring. Instead, she’s wrapping up her first collegiate tennis season nearly 1,900 miles away from her home of Apple Valley, Minnesota, and has quickly become a staple of Oregon’s women's tennis team during a season that’s seen the Ducks win 15 games for the first time since 2018.

“I grew up watching a lot of college tennis,” Young said. “I was so excited to finally be a part of a college team.”

Playing primarily from the No. 4 spot this season, Young has been incredibly consistent and dazzled with a mid-season winning streak of 12 games.

In the midst of her winning streak, Karin showed her grit first-hand in a matchup with Utah on April 1. After dropping her first set 6-4 and trailing 4-0 in her second, Young flipped a switch and rallied to take the final two sets 6-4 and clinch the win for the Ducks.

“I’ve seen that happen with her so many times,” her mom Dana Young said. “She was always very tenacious on the court. She often started a match down, and she just would never give up.”

The comeback win over Utah gave Oregon fans a glimpse of what’s to come over the next three years.

Young is ahead of schedule, but there was hardly any doubt that her path would lead to D1 athletics when looking deeper into the Young family. Young’s father, Geoff, played collegiate tennis at Northwestern while Dana played for the Minnesota Golden Gophers. Even her brother Gavin is currently playing for Michigan.

“She’s just been around tennis her whole life,” Dana said. “Our initial goal was just to have our kids enjoy the sport.”

It’s gone well past enjoyment. It’s a lifestyle –– one that’s proven to fit.

Karin’s tennis-heavy upbringing was boosted by a strong support system. Coached by both parents growing up, her success in high school seemed to come naturally.

“She had a way about her that kids would just gravitate toward her, wanting to watch every move she made,” Young’s high school coach Jeff Olsen said. “She’s one of the most dedicated players I’ve ever had in my women’s program over my last 20 years.”

Dedicated and talented.

Young was ranked No. 1 in the state as a freshman in 2018 and won the state 2A singles title as a sophomore in 2019. When injuries held her out of her junior season in the fall, an opportunity arose for her to play with the men’s spring season. In typical Young fashion, she pounced on the chance. Playing alongside her brother in doubles play and in the No. 3 singles spot, she helped take Eastville High to another state appearance.

Leaving high school, Young was the No. 1 player in Minnesota and No. 57 overall nationally in the class of 2022 by Tennis Recruit Network. And she chose Oregon.

The coaching staff was the deciding factor.

“I knew that they could help me grow both as a person and a tennis player,” Young said. “I know that the coaches create the culture for the team, and it just really seemed to fit what I was looking for.”

What a fit it’s been so far. Young already boasts a 14-2 collegiate singles play record and is 4-3 when playing as a duo.

“She has a great mindset and it’s a total growth mindset,” Oregon women’s tennis coach Courtney Nagle said. “She sets out every day to find a way to get better, and I think that’s why she’s had such great results.”

But even with successes, there have been struggles. Young’s high school coach told her that even the best athletes struggle with the mental side of sports. She knows it better than anyone, and to help with nerves and the mental side of the game, she turned to her dad.

“I always say there are two matches that you play,” Geoff said. “There’s the match you play during the point and the match that you play in between the points.”

Geoff currently coaches the University of Central Florida men’s tennis team, and Karin credits him for her growth over recent years.

“My dad definitely helped me the most with the mental side of tennis. I think that’s the biggest thing that’s improved over the last year,” Young said. “I would say my dad is the biggest person that I look up to.”

For such a young Young to find so much success in her first year is truly impressive, especially in the incredibly talented Pac-12 conference.

“It’s been everything I expected and more,” Young said. “Being a part of a team makes matches so much fun. Knowing that there are five other matches out there that are in the same situation as you makes it a lot more fun.”

It’s been an incredible opportunity to showcase her skills and an incredible opportunity to hone them in.

“I really think that I’ve improved a lot this season,” Young said. “I was always super nervous in junior tournaments, and I always pictured myself to be more nervous in college tennis, but I found that having my teammates around me and my coaches supporting me really helps with my nerves.”

A strong support system at school and back home has undoubtedly been key to Young becoming a freshman star.

“I’m glad she’s at a good place now where she can continue her journey,” Geoff said.

She’s succeeding academically, too. “School has always been really important to her as well,” Dana Young said.

It must be since she graduated early to come make her impact on the Ducks’ team sooner than expected.

“I was very happy to see her take those steps,” Geoff said. “For her to be able to stay connected both in the classroom and on the court, it’s really rewarding as a parent.”

So far in her tennis career, she’s received nothing but praises from her coaches.

“She’s going to consistently improve,” Nagle said. “I think she’s going to get stronger physically on the court and in the weightroom. She sees obstacles as opportunities to get better.”

Olsen said he can’t wait to visit Eugene and see Young play.

“I don’t say that about a lot of my athletes, but I would come out there in a heartbeat just to see Karin play,” Olsen said.

Oregon fans also can’t wait for Karin to be the heartbeat of this program for the next three seasons.