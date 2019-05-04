After running some of their fastest times all season at the Payton Jordan Invitational on Thursday, the Oregon men’s distance squad sent several runners to compete in the Linfield Open in McMinnville, Oregon, on Saturday and the Portland Twilight on Friday.
At Linfield, Austin Tamagno won the first heat of the 1,500 meters in 3 minutes, 47.38 seconds. Jack Yearian finished fifth in the same heat in 3:59.63, one second over his previous best, which he set earlier in the season at the Cardinal Classic.
The quartet of James West, Charlie Hunter, Reed Brown and Blake Haney swept the first section of the 800 meters. West won in 1:49.77, followed by Hunter (1:49.99) then Brown (1:50.12), and Haney was came in fourth in 1:55.47. West’s time was one tenth above his personal best, and Brown dipped under his previous record by four-tenths of a second.
At the Portland Twilight at Lewis and Clark College, several Oregon runners raced unattached. Chin Ng ran 49.63 in the 400 meters, good for fourth place and nearly a second over his personal best. Carter Christman ran in the first heat of the 5,000 meters finishing 15th overall in 14:52.74.
The Ducks will compete at the Pac-12 Championships in Tucson, Arizona, starting on May 11.
