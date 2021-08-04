Devon Allen finished fourth in the men’s 110-meter hurdle event, which took place Wednesday night in Tokyo. Allen put together an impressive run in the Tokyo Olympic Games 2020 and fell just short of reaching the podium.
The former All-American started off strong, dominating his opening heat on Monday night. Allen won the fifth heat, clocking a time of 13.21 which earned him an automatic bid to Tuesday’s semifinal.
On Tuesday night, Allen put together a remarkable performance in the second semifinal for the men’s 110-meter hurdles. He finished first again with a time of 13.18, scoring an automatic bid to Wednesday’s finals.
After showing out in the semifinals, Allen celebrated his victory by sprinting to the camera and entertaining his fans by doing the robot dance. The 2016 Oregon alum runs with flare and confidence and lacked none of that on Tuesday.
That confidence transferred to Wednesday’s final as Allen looked unphased, taking his set position in the sixth lane between Jamaican stars Hansle Parchment and Ronald Levy. However, Allen quickly fell behind the pack with a slow start and had a lot of ground to make up in order to medal in the finals.
He began to make his move on the fifth hurdle as he crept up on the leaders. Allen was able to overtake Pascal Martinot-Lagarde who was ahead of him for most of the race. However, his last-stitch effort fell short of a medal.
Allen finished with his Olympic-best 13.14 which was .04 seconds behind the bronze medal time.