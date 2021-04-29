Oregon offensive tackle, Penei Sewell was drafted seventh overall by the Detroit Lions in the first round of Thursday’s NFL Draft.
Sewell was widely considered the No. 1 offensive lineman in the 2021 NFL draft.
During his time at Oregon, Sewell was a unanimous All-American, playing over 1,300 snaps and allowing only one sack in his sophomore season. Not only was Sewell the first Oregon player to receive the Outland trophy, he was the youngest player ever to win it.
Sewell’s presence helped Oregon’s offense tremendously, finishing second in the Pac-12 in rushing yards with 174.86 yards per game in 2019.
Now, Sewell looks towards Detroit where he’ll be key in protecting the recently acquired quarterback Jared Goff.