Everyone expected Justin Herbert to be good in 2019.
Through three games, he’s been more than good. He’s been great and is arguably playing the best football of his career as Pac-12 play opens for the final time in his collegiate career.
Last season, in the first three games against Bowling Green, Portland State and San Jose State, Herbert completed just 56 percent of his passes for 840 yards, 12 touchdowns and four interceptions. Not bad by any means, but for a superstar quarterback with Heisman hype and the weight of a program on his back, it left a little to be desired — especially against competition that paled in comparison to what was on the horizon.
In 2019, against Auburn, Nevada and Montana, Herbert has posted a 73 percent completion, 868 yards, 11 touchdowns and no interceptions. That’s a higher completion percentage than Texas’ Sam Ehlinger. More yards than Clemson’s Trevor Lawrence. More touchdowns than Oklahoma’s Jalen Hurts.
By almost any measure, Herbert has been one of the best quarterbacks in college football and has somehow managed to do it rather quietly.
“Justin just continues to take complete ownership of the offense,” head coach Mario Cristobal said. “He’s doing a really good job.”
Despite the success he’s experienced so far, Herbert recognizes there are still things to improve upon if the team wants to reach its ultimate goal. Never being satisfied is a common denominator among many of sports’ greatest athletes, and he’s exhibited a similar approach.
“We kind of slipped up and things didn’t go exactly the way we wanted to,” Herbert said after Oregon’s win over Montana in which he threw for 316 yards and five touchdowns. “We learned some things, we’re gonna watch film, and we’re gonna get better.”
What makes Herbert’s blistering start in 2019 even more impressive has been the moving pieces surrounding him in the passing game. Juwan Johnson, who many expected to be the primary receiving option, has not played a snap. Neither has Brenden Schooler, who’s caught passes from Herbert since their sophomore season together. Mycah Pittman was another potential candidate to be Herbert’s primary target, and he too has yet to suit up.
Last year, Herbert often found himself relying too much on Dillon Mitchell. Defenses recognized the tendency and were able to adjust accordingly. This year, without Mitchell as a safety net, he’s spread the ball around to everyone without any drop off in production.
“I think that he’s done a really good job of involving guys that have had minimal reps,” offensive coordinator Marcus Arroyo said. “He’s setting a good standard.”
Maintaining the expected excellence while working in an almost entirely revamped receiving corps is not easy to do, but that’s just a testament to how effective he’s been early on in the season.
“It’s just growth,” Herbert said. “Having another year with this offense, and having some guys step up who are able to make plays, it makes my job a lot easier.”
When asked about Herbert, the pass catchers tend to say the same thing — that he makes their job easier.
“I mean, when you got an NFL quarterback playing as your quarterback, it’s pretty nice,” tight end Jacob Breeland said. “Running up the hash, he throws a perfect ball every time. I just catch it and run.”
On Saturday against Montana, Herbert became the first Oregon quarterback in history to throw for 300-plus yards and five touchdowns in back-to-back games. He also moved into second place all-time in touchdown passes at the University of Oregon, trailing only Heisman Trophy winner Marcus Mariota.
The stats are nice. They put his accomplishments into perspective. But at the same time, Herbert will leave those stats at the door of Stanford Stadium on Saturday when the Ducks open conference play against the Cardinal.
Herbert has not yet beaten Stanford in his three-year Oregon career. In 2016, as a freshman, he threw two picks in a 52-27 drubbing that gave the Ducks their seventh loss of the season. In 2017, he was injured and had to watch from the sideline as the Cardinal once again throttled the Ducks, 49-7. Last year in 2018, Herbert played well — 26-for-33, 346 yards, one touchdown — but the offense failed to protect a late lead and the Ducks lost in overtime in what was the biggest game of Herbert’s career at the time.
Now, as a senior, Herbert will get one more crack at the team that has derailed many Oregon seasons in the past. For the first time in the past three Oregon-Stanford matchups, the Cardinal are not ranked in the AP Top 25. And for the first time in the past three Oregon-Stanford matchups, Justin Herbert is coming into the game playing the best football of his career.
“There’ll be plenty of time later to reminisce,” Herbert said. “We’re just focusing on one game at a time.”
