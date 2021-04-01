DePaul University is hiring Oregon men's basketball's lead assistant coach Tony Stubblefield as its next head coach, Joe Henricksen of the Chicago Sun-Times first reported on Wednesday. He replaces former head coach Dave Leitao, who was released on March 15 after six seasons with the Blue Demons.
DePaul only has two winning seasons in the past 16 years and has not reached the NCAA Tournament since 2004.
In his 11 seasons with Oregon, Stubblefield helped build the program under Dana Altman. The Ducks made an NCAA Tournament appearance seven times under his tenure, including a trip to the Final Four in 2017.
Known for his prominent recruiting skills, Stubblefield helped recruit several five-star players over the years such as Payton Pritchard, Bol Bol, Troy Brown Jr. and more.
Before his role at Oregon, he spent four years serving as a recruiting coordinator for the University of Cincinnati from 2006-2010. Before that, he also spent six years as assistant coach at New Mexico State, with one year as interim head coach for Lou Henson.
This is the first coaching change under Altman’s staff in seven years.
