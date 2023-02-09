After his first full season with the Ducks, Demetrice Martin is the Pac-12's 2023 recruiter of the year, he announced on Wednesday night.

“Big time thank you to all those that made this possible,” Martin tweeted. “Especially my Duck family and the work y’all put in.”

Martin helped Oregon become the nation’s eighth-ranked recruiting class in 2023, signing 29 total commits, enrolling five four-star defensive backs and three other transfers to pad his secondary.

Martin was pivotal in the recruitment of projected top 2023 draft pick, Christian Gonzalez, from Colorado. Gonzalez followed Martin to Eugene from Boulder.

“He has developed a strong reputation as an elite recruiter,” Dan Lanning said about Martin. “The two characteristics I look for most in my search for coaches is relationships and development. Coach Martin definitely checks both those boxes. Demetrice has proven over time to be a great teacher and developer of men on and off the field.”

The cornerbacks coach and defensive pass game coordinator was brought on by Lanning in December 2021. Martin has 20 years coaching at the collegiate level, 15 of which were within the Pac-12: USC, Washington, UCLA, Arizona and Colorado.