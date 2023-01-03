Oregon football started off the new year with another big commitment. Four-star defensive lineman Ashton Porter announced his decision at halftime of the Under Armour All-American Game Tuesday.

Porter played at Cy Ranch High School, where he had 15 sacks and a pick last season. He chose Oregon over Michigan State, TCU and Mississippi State. He was previously committed to Northwestern but announced his decommitment on Oct. 16.

The 6-foot-3, 255-pound defender is the No. 39 ranked defensive lineman in his class, according to 247Sports.

Porter is the Ducks’ sixth commit from the state of Texas in the 2023 class and third defensive lineman, joining Johnny Bowens and Terrance Green.