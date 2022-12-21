“I have great relationships with the Oregon coaches and feel really comfortable there,” Daylen Austin said as he justified his decision to flip from Louisiana State University to the University of Oregon for his collegiate career.

Austin is a four-star cornerback, the No. 10 player in California and the No. 10 cornerback in the class of 2023.

Previously verbally committed to LSU, Austin’s flip became the latest change and addition to the Oregon defense on National Signing Day.

“I like Coach Lanning a lot,” he said. “I think I can get developed at Oregon and it felt like the best all around fit for me.”

He has not officially signed, and many believe he will wait until February to officially sign with the Ducks.

But for now, he’s no longer a Tiger… he’s a Duck.

From Long Beach High School to the University of Oregon, Austin says he just wants a chance to compete. He’ll have that chance on Lanning’s defense that’s quickly flooding with recruits.

On his personal Twitter, Austin said “This is home” dressed in the iconic green and yellow in his commitment post.