Just after noon on Tuesday, James Crepea of The Oregonian reported via twitter that running back Darrian Felix will reportedly enter the transfer portal.
The redshirt sophomore has consistently been the Ducks fourth option at running back this season, yet saw career highs in carries, yards, catches and touchdowns in 2019.
Felix registered similar numbers during his freshman year, and hoped he could compete for a starting spot in 2018. Unfortunately injuries derailed his season, and gave CJ Verdell and Travis Dye opportunities to get a majority of the touches.
This season, his best game came early in Oregon’s 77-6 win over the Nevada Wolfpack. He had eight carries for 80 yards and a touchdown, as well as two catches for 21 yards. Since that game in early September, Felix has seen very inconsistent action in a loaded Oregon backfield.
Felix will leave Oregon just three weeks before the team heads to Pasadena, California and play the No. 8 Wisconsin Badgers in the Rose Bowl.
The Ducks still have several options at the running back position. Sophomores Cyrus Habibi-Likio, Verdell and Dye still have eligibility. Freshmen Sean Dollars and Jayvaun Wilson are also on scholarship.